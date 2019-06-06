A cantora Madonna publicou um desabafo em seu perfil no Instagram criticando uma jornalista que a entrevistou para uma reportagem do The New York Times.



"A jornalista que escreveu esse artigo passou dias, horas e meses comigo e foi convidada para um mundo que muitas pessoas não podem ver, mas escolheu focar em coisas triviais e superficiais como a etnia do meu stand ou o tecido das minhas cortinas e intermináveis comentários sobre a minha idade que nunca teriam sido mencionados se eu fosse um homem", escreveu em uma publicação no Instagram.



No texto, Madonna ainda reflete sobre feminismo e sororidade entre mulheres. Por fim, critica a jornalista e o veículo: "Sinto muito por gastar cinco minutos com ela. Isso me faz sentir estuprada. E sim, eu posso usar essa analogia depois de ter sido estuprada aos 19 anos. Mais uma prova de que o venerável N.Y.T. [The New York Times] é um dos pais fundadores do patriarcado".



A reportagem "Madonna ao 60" foi publicada pelo The New York Times na última quarta-feira, 5, e recorda a trajetória da cantora que completou 60 anos em agosto do ano passado. Confira: