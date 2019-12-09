Netflix lidera indicações ao Globo de Ouro
Após mostrar a sua força no Oscar 2019 com o filme "Roma", de Alfonso Cuarón, a Netflix lidera as indicações para o Globo de Ouro de 2020, entre as produções de cinema. Curiosamente as obras "Dois Papas", "O Irlandês" e "História de um Casamento" foram disponibilizadas nas últimas semanas no site de streaming. O anúncio aconteceu na tarde desta segunda-feira (9), em Los Angeles.
Com seis indicações, "História de um Casamento", de Noah Baumbach, lidera com seis indicações, seguindo por "O Irlandês", de Martin Scorsese, e "Era uma Vez... em Hollywood", de Quentin Tarantino, cada um com cinco. Outro filme da Netflix é "Dois Papas", do cineasta brasileiro Fernando Meirelles, que concorre a quatro estatuetas. Os três filmes disputam a estatueta concedida pela Associações de Correspondentes Estrangeiros em Hollywood na categoria de melhor drama.
"Meu Nome é Dolemite", com Eddie Murphy, também da Netflix, concorre na categoria de melhor comédia ou musical.
A cerimônia de entrega dos troféus acontecerá em 5 de janeiro.
Confira a lista completa de indicados:
MELHOR FILME DE DRAMA
-
O Irlandês
-
História de um Casamento (Marriage Story)
-
1917
-
Coringa
-
Dois Papas
MELHOR FILME DE MUSICAL OU COMÉDIA
-
Entre Facas e Segredos
-
JoJo Rabbit
-
Dolemite é Meu Nome
-
Era Uma Vez em... Hollywood
-
Rocketman
MELHOR ATRIZ EM FILME DE DRAMA
-
Cynthia Erivo - Harriet
-
Scarlett Johansson - História de um Casamento (Marriage Story)
-
Saoirse Ronan - Adoráveis Mulheres
-
Charlize Theron - O Escândalo
-
Renée Zellweger - Judy
MELHOR ATOR EM FILME DE DRAMA
-
Christian Bale - Ford vs Ferrari
-
Antonio Banderas - Dor e Glória
-
Adam Driver - História de um Casamento (Marriage Story)
-
Joaquin Phoenix - Coringa
-
Jonathan Pryce - Dois Papas
MELHOR ATRIZ EM FILME MUSICAL OU COMÉDIA
-
Awkwafina - The Farewell
-
Ana de Armas - Entre Facas e Segredos
-
Cate Blanchett - Cadê Você, Bernadette?
-
Beanie Feldstein - Fora de Série
-
Emma Thompson - Late Night
MELHOR ATOR EM FILME MUSICAL OU COMÉDIA
-
Daniel Craig - Entre Facas e Segredos
-
Roman Griffin Davis - Jojo Rabbit
-
Leonardo DiCaprio - Era Uma Vez em... Hollywood
-
Taron Egerton - Rocketman
-
Eddie Murphy - Dolemite é Meu Nome
MELHOR ATRIZ COADJUVANTE
-
Kathy Bates - Richard Jewell
-
Annette Bening - The Report
-
Laura Dern - História de um Casamento (Marriage Story)
-
Jennifer Lopez - As Golpistas
-
Margot Robbie - O Escândalo
MELHOR ATOR COADJUVANTE
-
Tom Hanks - Um Lindo Dia na Vizinhança
-
Anthony Hopkins - Dois Papas
-
Al Pacino - O Irlandês
-
Joe Pesci - O Irlandês
-
Brad Pitt - Era Uma Vez em... Hollywood
MELHOR DIREÇÃO
-
Bong Joon-ho - Parasita
-
Sam Mendes - 1917
-
Todd Phillips - Coringa
-
Martin Scorsese - O Irlandês
-
Quentin Tarantino - Era Uma Vez em... Hollywood
MELHOR ROTEIRO
-
Noah Baumbach - História de um Casamento (Marriage Story)
-
Bong Joon-ho e Han Jin-won - Parasita
-
Anthony McCarten - Dois Papas
-
Quentin Tarantino - Era uma Vez em... Hollywood
-
Steven Zaillian - O Irlandês
MELHOR FILME ANIMADO
-
Frozen 2
-
Como Treinar seu Dragão 3
-
O Rei Leão
-
Link Perdido
-
Toy Story 4
MELHOR FILME EM LÍNGUA ESTRANGEIRA
-
The Farewell
-
Os Miseráveis
-
Dor e Glória
-
Parasita
-
Retrato de Uma Jovem em Chamas
MELHOR TRILHA SONORA ORIGINAL
-
Adoráveis Mulheres
-
Coringa
-
História de um Casamento (Marriage Story)
-
1917
-
Brooklyn - Sem Pai Nem Mãe
MELHOR CANÇÃO ORIGINAL
-
"Beautiful Ghosts" (Cats)
-
"I'm Gonna Love Me Again" (Rocketman)
-
"Into the Unknown" (Frozen 2)
-
"Spirit" (O Rei Leão)
-
"Stand Up" (Harriet)
MELHOR SÉRIE DE DRAMA
-
Big Little Lies - (HBO)
-
The Crown - (Netflix)
-
Killing Eve - (BBC America)
-
The Morning Show - (Apple TV Plus)
-
Succession - (HBO)
MELHOR SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA OU MUSICAL
-
Barry - (HBO)
-
Fleabag - (Prime Video)
-
The Kominsky Method - (Netflix)
-
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - (Prime Video)
-
The Politician - (Netflix)
MELHOR MINISSÉRIE OU FILME PARA TV
-
Catch 22
-
Chernobyl
-
Fosse/Verdon
-
The Loudest Voice
-
Inacreditável
MELHOR ATRIZ EM MINISSÉRIE OU FILME PARA TV
-
Michelle Williams - Fosse/Verdon
-
Helen Mirren - Catherine the Great
-
Merritt Wever - Inacreditável
-
Kaitlyn Dever - Inacreditável
-
Joey King - The Act
MELHOR ATOR EM MINISSÉRIE OU FILME PARA TV
-
Christopher Abbott - Catch-22
-
Sacha Baron Cohen - The Spy
-
Russell Crowe - The Loudest Voice
-
Jared Harris - Chernobyl
-
Sam Rockwell - Fosse/Verdon
MELHOR ATRIZ EM SÉRIE DE DRAMA
-
Jennifer Aniston - The Morning Show
-
Olivia Colman - The Crown
-
Jodie Comer - Killing Eve
-
Nicole Kidman - Big Little Lies
-
Reese Witherspoon - The Morning Show
MELHOR ATOR EM SÉRIE DE DRAMA
-
Brian Cox - Succession
-
Kit Harington - Game of Thrones
-
Rami Malek - Mr. Robot
-
Tobias Menzies - The Crown
-
Billy Porter - Pose
MELHOR ATRIZ EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA OU MUSICAL
-
Christina Applegate - Dead to Me
-
Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
-
Kirsten Dunst - On Becoming a God in Central Florida
-
Natasha Lyonne - Russian Doll
-
Phoebe Waller-Bridge - Fleabag
MELHOR ATOR EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA OU MUSICAL
-
Michael Douglas - The Kominsky Method
-
Bill Hader - Barry
-
Ben Platt - The Politician
-
Paul Rudd - Living with Yourself
-
Ramy Youssef - Ramy
MELHOR ATRIZ COADJUVANTE EM MINISSÉRIE OU FILME PARA TV
-
Patricia Arquette - The Act
-
Helena Bonham Carter - The Crown
-
Toni Collette - Inacreditável
-
Meryl Streep - Big Little Lies
-
Emily Watson - Chernobyl
MELHOR ATOR COADJUVANTE EM MINISSÉRIE OU FILME PARA TV
-
Alan Arkin - O Método Kominsky
-
Kieran Culkin - Succession
-
Andrew Scott - Fleabag
-
Stellan Skarsgård - Chernobyl
-
Henry Winkler - Barry
PRÊMIO CECIL B. DEMILLE
-
Tom Hanks - homenageado
PRÊMIO CAROL BURNETT
-
Ellen DeGeneres - homenageada