Após mostrar a sua força no Oscar 2019 com o filme "Roma", de Alfonso Cuarón, a Netflix lidera as indicações para o Globo de Ouro de 2020, entre as produções de cinema. Curiosamente as obras "Dois Papas", "O Irlandês" e "História de um Casamento" foram disponibilizadas nas últimas semanas no site de streaming. O anúncio aconteceu na tarde desta segunda-feira (9), em Los Angeles. 

Com seis indicações, "História de um Casamento", de Noah Baumbach, lidera com seis indicações, seguindo por "O Irlandês", de Martin Scorsese, e "Era uma Vez... em Hollywood", de Quentin Tarantino, cada um com cinco. Outro filme da Netflix é "Dois Papas", do cineasta brasileiro Fernando Meirelles, que concorre a quatro estatuetas. Os três filmes disputam a estatueta concedida pela Associações de Correspondentes Estrangeiros em Hollywood na categoria de melhor drama.

"Meu Nome é Dolemite", com Eddie Murphy, também da Netflix, concorre na categoria de melhor comédia ou musical.

A cerimônia de entrega dos troféus acontecerá em 5 de janeiro. 

Confira a lista completa de indicados:

MELHOR FILME DE DRAMA

  • O Irlandês

  • História de um Casamento (Marriage Story)

  • 1917

  • Coringa

  • Dois Papas

MELHOR FILME DE MUSICAL OU COMÉDIA

  • Entre Facas e Segredos

  • JoJo Rabbit

  • Dolemite é Meu Nome

  • Era Uma Vez em... Hollywood

  • Rocketman

MELHOR ATRIZ EM FILME DE DRAMA

  • Cynthia Erivo - Harriet

  • Scarlett Johansson - História de um Casamento (Marriage Story)

  • Saoirse Ronan - Adoráveis Mulheres

  • Charlize Theron - O Escândalo

  • Renée Zellweger - Judy

MELHOR ATOR EM FILME DE DRAMA

  • Christian Bale - Ford vs Ferrari

  • Antonio Banderas - Dor e Glória

  • Adam Driver - História de um Casamento (Marriage Story)

  • Joaquin Phoenix - Coringa

  • Jonathan Pryce - Dois Papas

MELHOR ATRIZ EM FILME MUSICAL OU COMÉDIA

  • Awkwafina - The Farewell

  • Ana de Armas - Entre Facas e Segredos

  • Cate Blanchett - Cadê Você, Bernadette?

  • Beanie Feldstein - Fora de Série

  • Emma Thompson - Late Night

MELHOR ATOR EM FILME MUSICAL OU COMÉDIA

  • Daniel Craig - Entre Facas e Segredos

  • Roman Griffin Davis - Jojo Rabbit

  • Leonardo DiCaprio - Era Uma Vez em... Hollywood

  • Taron Egerton - Rocketman

  • Eddie Murphy - Dolemite é Meu Nome

MELHOR ATRIZ COADJUVANTE

  • Kathy Bates - Richard Jewell

  • Annette Bening - The Report

  • Laura Dern - História de um Casamento (Marriage Story)

  • Jennifer Lopez - As Golpistas

  • Margot Robbie - O Escândalo

MELHOR ATOR COADJUVANTE

  • Tom Hanks - Um Lindo Dia na Vizinhança

  • Anthony Hopkins - Dois Papas

  • Al Pacino - O Irlandês

  • Joe Pesci - O Irlandês

  • Brad Pitt - Era Uma Vez em... Hollywood

MELHOR DIREÇÃO

  • Bong Joon-ho - Parasita

  • Sam Mendes - 1917

  • Todd Phillips - Coringa

  • Martin Scorsese - O Irlandês

  • Quentin Tarantino - Era Uma Vez em... Hollywood

MELHOR ROTEIRO

  • Noah Baumbach - História de um Casamento (Marriage Story)

  • Bong Joon-ho e Han Jin-won - Parasita

  • Anthony McCarten - Dois Papas

  • Quentin Tarantino - Era uma Vez em... Hollywood

  • Steven Zaillian - O Irlandês

MELHOR FILME ANIMADO

  • Frozen 2

  • Como Treinar seu Dragão 3

  • O Rei Leão

  • Link Perdido

  • Toy Story 4

MELHOR FILME EM LÍNGUA ESTRANGEIRA

  • The Farewell

  • Os Miseráveis

  • Dor e Glória

  • Parasita

  • Retrato de Uma Jovem em Chamas

MELHOR TRILHA SONORA ORIGINAL

  • Adoráveis Mulheres

  • Coringa

  • História de um Casamento (Marriage Story)

  • 1917

  • Brooklyn - Sem Pai Nem Mãe

MELHOR CANÇÃO ORIGINAL

  • "Beautiful Ghosts" (Cats)

  • "I'm Gonna Love Me Again" (Rocketman)

  • "Into the Unknown" (Frozen 2)

  • "Spirit" (O Rei Leão)

  • "Stand Up" (Harriet)

MELHOR SÉRIE DE DRAMA

  • Big Little Lies - (HBO)

  • The Crown - (Netflix)

  • Killing Eve - (BBC America)

  • The Morning Show - (Apple TV Plus)

  • Succession - (HBO)

MELHOR SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA OU MUSICAL

  • Barry - (HBO)

  • Fleabag - (Prime Video)

  • The Kominsky Method - (Netflix)

  • The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - (Prime Video)

  • The Politician - (Netflix)

MELHOR MINISSÉRIE OU FILME PARA TV

  • Catch 22

  • Chernobyl

  • Fosse/Verdon

  • The Loudest Voice

  • Inacreditável

MELHOR ATRIZ EM MINISSÉRIE OU FILME PARA TV

  • Michelle Williams - Fosse/Verdon

  • Helen Mirren - Catherine the Great

  • Merritt Wever - Inacreditável

  • Kaitlyn Dever - Inacreditável

  • Joey King - The Act

MELHOR ATOR EM MINISSÉRIE OU FILME PARA TV

  • Christopher Abbott - Catch-22

  • Sacha Baron Cohen - The Spy

  • Russell Crowe - The Loudest Voice

  • Jared Harris - Chernobyl

  • Sam Rockwell - Fosse/Verdon

MELHOR ATRIZ EM SÉRIE DE DRAMA

  • Jennifer Aniston - The Morning Show

  • Olivia Colman - The Crown

  • Jodie Comer - Killing Eve

  • Nicole Kidman - Big Little Lies

  • Reese Witherspoon - The Morning Show

MELHOR ATOR EM SÉRIE DE DRAMA

  • Brian Cox - Succession

  • Kit Harington - Game of Thrones

  • Rami Malek - Mr. Robot

  • Tobias Menzies - The Crown

  • Billy Porter - Pose

MELHOR ATRIZ EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA OU MUSICAL

  • Christina Applegate - Dead to Me

  • Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

  • Kirsten Dunst - On Becoming a God in Central Florida

  • Natasha Lyonne - Russian Doll

  • Phoebe Waller-Bridge - Fleabag

MELHOR ATOR EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA OU MUSICAL

  • Michael Douglas - The Kominsky Method

  • Bill Hader - Barry

  • Ben Platt - The Politician

  • Paul Rudd - Living with Yourself

  • Ramy Youssef - Ramy

MELHOR ATRIZ COADJUVANTE EM MINISSÉRIE OU FILME PARA TV

  • Patricia Arquette - The Act

  • Helena Bonham Carter - The Crown

  • Toni Collette - Inacreditável

  • Meryl Streep - Big Little Lies

  • Emily Watson - Chernobyl

MELHOR ATOR COADJUVANTE EM MINISSÉRIE OU FILME PARA TV

  • Alan Arkin - O Método Kominsky

  • Kieran Culkin - Succession

  • Andrew Scott - Fleabag

  • Stellan Skarsgård - Chernobyl

  • Henry Winkler - Barry

PRÊMIO CECIL B. DEMILLE

  • Tom Hanks - homenageado

PRÊMIO CAROL BURNETT

  • Ellen DeGeneres - homenageada

 