Após mostrar a sua força no Oscar 2019 com o filme "Roma", de Alfonso Cuarón, a Netflix lidera as indicações para o Globo de Ouro de 2020, entre as produções de cinema. Curiosamente as obras "Dois Papas", "O Irlandês" e "História de um Casamento" foram disponibilizadas nas últimas semanas no site de streaming. O anúncio aconteceu na tarde desta segunda-feira (9), em Los Angeles.

Com seis indicações, "História de um Casamento", de Noah Baumbach, lidera com seis indicações, seguindo por "O Irlandês", de Martin Scorsese, e "Era uma Vez... em Hollywood", de Quentin Tarantino, cada um com cinco. Outro filme da Netflix é "Dois Papas", do cineasta brasileiro Fernando Meirelles, que concorre a quatro estatuetas. Os três filmes disputam a estatueta concedida pela Associações de Correspondentes Estrangeiros em Hollywood na categoria de melhor drama.

"Meu Nome é Dolemite", com Eddie Murphy, também da Netflix, concorre na categoria de melhor comédia ou musical.

A cerimônia de entrega dos troféus acontecerá em 5 de janeiro.

Confira a lista completa de indicados:

MELHOR FILME DE DRAMA

O Irlandês

História de um Casamento (Marriage Story)

1917

Coringa

Dois Papas

MELHOR FILME DE MUSICAL OU COMÉDIA

Entre Facas e Segredos

JoJo Rabbit

Dolemite é Meu Nome

Era Uma Vez em... Hollywood

Rocketman

MELHOR ATRIZ EM FILME DE DRAMA

Cynthia Erivo - Harriet

Scarlett Johansson - História de um Casamento (Marriage Story)

Saoirse Ronan - Adoráveis Mulheres

Charlize Theron - O Escândalo

Renée Zellweger - Judy

MELHOR ATOR EM FILME DE DRAMA

Christian Bale - Ford vs Ferrari

Antonio Banderas - Dor e Glória

Adam Driver - História de um Casamento (Marriage Story)

Joaquin Phoenix - Coringa

Jonathan Pryce - Dois Papas

MELHOR ATRIZ EM FILME MUSICAL OU COMÉDIA

Awkwafina - The Farewell

Ana de Armas - Entre Facas e Segredos

Cate Blanchett - Cadê Você, Bernadette?

Beanie Feldstein - Fora de Série

Emma Thompson - Late Night

MELHOR ATOR EM FILME MUSICAL OU COMÉDIA

Daniel Craig - Entre Facas e Segredos

Roman Griffin Davis - Jojo Rabbit

Leonardo DiCaprio - Era Uma Vez em... Hollywood

Taron Egerton - Rocketman

Eddie Murphy - Dolemite é Meu Nome

MELHOR ATRIZ COADJUVANTE

Kathy Bates - Richard Jewell

Annette Bening - The Report

Laura Dern - História de um Casamento (Marriage Story)

Jennifer Lopez - As Golpistas

Margot Robbie - O Escândalo

MELHOR ATOR COADJUVANTE

Tom Hanks - Um Lindo Dia na Vizinhança

Anthony Hopkins - Dois Papas

Al Pacino - O Irlandês

Joe Pesci - O Irlandês

Brad Pitt - Era Uma Vez em... Hollywood

MELHOR DIREÇÃO

Bong Joon-ho - Parasita

Sam Mendes - 1917

Todd Phillips - Coringa

Martin Scorsese - O Irlandês

Quentin Tarantino - Era Uma Vez em... Hollywood

MELHOR ROTEIRO

Noah Baumbach - História de um Casamento (Marriage Story)

Bong Joon-ho e Han Jin-won - Parasita

Anthony McCarten - Dois Papas

Quentin Tarantino - Era uma Vez em... Hollywood

Steven Zaillian - O Irlandês

MELHOR FILME ANIMADO

Frozen 2

Como Treinar seu Dragão 3

O Rei Leão

Link Perdido

Toy Story 4

MELHOR FILME EM LÍNGUA ESTRANGEIRA

The Farewell

Os Miseráveis

Dor e Glória

Parasita

Retrato de Uma Jovem em Chamas

MELHOR TRILHA SONORA ORIGINAL

Adoráveis Mulheres

Coringa

História de um Casamento (Marriage Story)

1917

Brooklyn - Sem Pai Nem Mãe

MELHOR CANÇÃO ORIGINAL

"Beautiful Ghosts" (Cats)

"I'm Gonna Love Me Again" (Rocketman)

"Into the Unknown" (Frozen 2)

"Spirit" (O Rei Leão)

"Stand Up" (Harriet)

MELHOR SÉRIE DE DRAMA

Big Little Lies - (HBO)

The Crown - (Netflix)

Killing Eve - (BBC America)

The Morning Show - (Apple TV Plus)

Succession - (HBO)

MELHOR SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA OU MUSICAL

Barry - (HBO)

Fleabag - (Prime Video)

The Kominsky Method - (Netflix)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - (Prime Video)

The Politician - (Netflix)

MELHOR MINISSÉRIE OU FILME PARA TV

Catch 22

Chernobyl

Fosse/Verdon

The Loudest Voice

Inacreditável

MELHOR ATRIZ EM MINISSÉRIE OU FILME PARA TV

Michelle Williams - Fosse/Verdon

Helen Mirren - Catherine the Great

Merritt Wever - Inacreditável

Kaitlyn Dever - Inacreditável

Joey King - The Act

MELHOR ATOR EM MINISSÉRIE OU FILME PARA TV

Christopher Abbott - Catch-22

Sacha Baron Cohen - The Spy

Russell Crowe - The Loudest Voice

Jared Harris - Chernobyl

Sam Rockwell - Fosse/Verdon

MELHOR ATRIZ EM SÉRIE DE DRAMA

Jennifer Aniston - The Morning Show

Olivia Colman - The Crown

Jodie Comer - Killing Eve

Nicole Kidman - Big Little Lies

Reese Witherspoon - The Morning Show

MELHOR ATOR EM SÉRIE DE DRAMA

Brian Cox - Succession

Kit Harington - Game of Thrones

Rami Malek - Mr. Robot

Tobias Menzies - The Crown

Billy Porter - Pose

MELHOR ATRIZ EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA OU MUSICAL

Christina Applegate - Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kirsten Dunst - On Becoming a God in Central Florida

Natasha Lyonne - Russian Doll

Phoebe Waller-Bridge - Fleabag

MELHOR ATOR EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA OU MUSICAL

Michael Douglas - The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader - Barry

Ben Platt - The Politician

Paul Rudd - Living with Yourself

Ramy Youssef - Ramy

MELHOR ATRIZ COADJUVANTE EM MINISSÉRIE OU FILME PARA TV

Patricia Arquette - The Act

Helena Bonham Carter - The Crown

Toni Collette - Inacreditável

Meryl Streep - Big Little Lies

Emily Watson - Chernobyl

MELHOR ATOR COADJUVANTE EM MINISSÉRIE OU FILME PARA TV

Alan Arkin - O Método Kominsky

Kieran Culkin - Succession

Andrew Scott - Fleabag

Stellan Skarsgård - Chernobyl

Henry Winkler - Barry

PRÊMIO CECIL B. DEMILLE

Tom Hanks - homenageado

PRÊMIO CAROL BURNETT