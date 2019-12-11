O anúncio dos indicados ao prêmio do Sindicatos do Atores de Hollywood (SAG Awards), na tarde desta quarta-feira (11), já aponta para alguns favoritos para o Oscar 2020, entre eles nomes como Joaquin Phoenix ("Coringa") e Leonard DiCaprio ("Era uma Vez em Hollywood").
Crescendo agora na bolsa de apostas aparecem Adam Driver, por "História de um Casamento", e Christian Bale, de "Ford vs. Ferrari". Completa a lista Taron Egerton, protagonista da cinebiografia de Elton John, "Rocketman".
O SAG também confirmou o favoritismo, na categoria de melhor atriz, de Cynthia Erivo, por "Harriet", Scarlet Johansson, por "História de um Casamento", e Charlize Theron, por "O Escândalo".
Os premiados serão conhecidos no dia 19 de janeiro.
Confira os indicados:
Melhor Conjunto de Elenco em Filme
O Escândalo
O Irlandês
Jojo Rabbit
Era Uma Vez Em… Hollywood
Parasita
Melhor Atriz em Filme
Cynthia Erivo – Harriet
Scarlett Johansson – História de Um Casamento
Lupita Nyong’o – Nós
Charlize Theron – O Escândalo
Renée Zellweger – Judy
Melhor Ator em Filme
Christian Bale – Ford vs Ferrari
Leonardo DiCaprio – Era Uma Vez Em… Hollywood
Adam Driver – História de Um Casamento
Taron Egerton – Rocketman
Joaquin Phoenix – Coringa
Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Filme
Laura Dern – História de Um Casamento
Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit
Nicole Kidman – O Escândalo
Jennifer Lopez – As Golpistas
Margot Robbe – O Escândalo
Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Filme
Jamie Foxx – Luta Por Justiça
Tom Hanks – Um Lindo Dia na Vizinhança
Al Pacino – O Irlandês
Joe Pesci – O Irlandês
Brad Pitt – Era Uma Vez Em… Hollywood
Melhor Conjunto de Dublês em Filme
Vingadores: Ultimato
Ford vs Ferrari
O Irlandês
Coringa
Era Uma Vez Em… Hollywood
Melhor Atriz em Série Dramática
Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show
Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown
Olivia Colman – The Crown
Jodie Comer – Killing Eve
Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale – O Conta da Aia
Melhor Ator em Série Dramática
Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us
Steve Carrell – The Morning Show
Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
Peter Dinklage – Game of Thrones
David Harbour – Stranger Things
Melhor Atriz em Série de Comédia
Christina Applegate – Disque Amiga para Matar
Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek
Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Fleabag
Melhor Ator em Série de Comédia
Alan Arkin – O Método Kominsky
Michael Douglas – O Método Kominsky
Bill Hader – Barry
Andrew Scott – Fleabag
Tony Shalhoub – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Melhor Atriz em Minissérie ou Filme para a TV
Patricia Arquette – The Act
Toni Collette – Inacreditável
Joey King – The Act
Emily Watson – Chernobyl
Michelle Williams – Fosse/Verdon
Melhor Ator em Série Limitada ou Filme para a TV
Mahershala Ali – True Detective
Russell Crowe – The Loudest Voice
Jared Harris – Chernobyl
Jharrel Jerome – When They See Us
Sam Rockwell – Fosse/Verdon
Melhor Conjunto de Elenco em Série Dramática
Big Little Lies
The Crown
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid’s Tale – O Conto da Aia
Stranger Things
Melhor Elenco em Conjunto de Série de Comédia
Barry
Fleabag
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Schitt’s Creek
Melhor Conjunto de Dublês em Série de Comédia ou Dramática
Game of Thrones
Glow
Stranger Things
The Walking Dead
Watchmen