O anúncio dos indicados ao prêmio do Sindicatos do Atores de Hollywood (SAG Awards), na tarde desta quarta-feira (11), já aponta para alguns favoritos para o Oscar 2020, entre eles nomes como Joaquin Phoenix ("Coringa") e Leonard DiCaprio ("Era uma Vez em Hollywood").



Crescendo agora na bolsa de apostas aparecem Adam Driver, por "História de um Casamento", e Christian Bale, de "Ford vs. Ferrari". Completa a lista Taron Egerton, protagonista da cinebiografia de Elton John, "Rocketman".



O SAG também confirmou o favoritismo, na categoria de melhor atriz, de Cynthia Erivo, por "Harriet", Scarlet Johansson, por "História de um Casamento", e Charlize Theron, por "O Escândalo".



Os premiados serão conhecidos no dia 19 de janeiro.



Confira os indicados:



Melhor Conjunto de Elenco em Filme

O Escândalo O Irlandês Jojo Rabbit Era Uma Vez Em… Hollywood Parasita Melhor Atriz em Filme Cynthia Erivo – Harriet Scarlett Johansson – História de Um Casamento Lupita Nyong’o – Nós Charlize Theron – O Escândalo Renée Zellweger – Judy Melhor Ator em Filme Christian Bale – Ford vs Ferrari Leonardo DiCaprio – Era Uma Vez Em… Hollywood Adam Driver – História de Um Casamento Taron Egerton – Rocketman Joaquin Phoenix – Coringa Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Filme Laura Dern – História de Um Casamento Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit Nicole Kidman – O Escândalo Jennifer Lopez – As Golpistas Margot Robbe – O Escândalo Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Filme Jamie Foxx – Luta Por Justiça Tom Hanks – Um Lindo Dia na Vizinhança Al Pacino – O Irlandês Joe Pesci – O Irlandês Brad Pitt – Era Uma Vez Em… Hollywood Melhor Conjunto de Dublês em Filme Vingadores: Ultimato Ford vs Ferrari O Irlandês Coringa Era Uma Vez Em… Hollywood Melhor Atriz em Série Dramática Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown Olivia Colman – The Crown Jodie Comer – Killing Eve Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale – O Conta da Aia Melhor Ator em Série Dramática Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us Steve Carrell – The Morning Show Billy Crudup – The Morning Show Peter Dinklage – Game of Thrones David Harbour – Stranger Things Melhor Atriz em Série de Comédia Christina Applegate – Disque Amiga para Matar Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Fleabag Melhor Ator em Série de Comédia Alan Arkin – O Método Kominsky Michael Douglas – O Método Kominsky Bill Hader – Barry Andrew Scott – Fleabag Tony Shalhoub – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Melhor Atriz em Minissérie ou Filme para a TV Patricia Arquette – The Act Toni Collette – Inacreditável Joey King – The Act Emily Watson – Chernobyl Michelle Williams – Fosse/Verdon Melhor Ator em Série Limitada ou Filme para a TV Mahershala Ali – True Detective Russell Crowe – The Loudest Voice Jared Harris – Chernobyl Jharrel Jerome – When They See Us Sam Rockwell – Fosse/Verdon Melhor Conjunto de Elenco em Série Dramática Big Little Lies The Crown Game of Thrones The Handmaid’s Tale – O Conto da Aia Stranger Things Melhor Elenco em Conjunto de Série de Comédia Barry Fleabag The Kominsky Method The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Schitt’s Creek Melhor Conjunto de Dublês em Série de Comédia ou Dramática Game of Thrones Glow Stranger Things The Walking Dead Watchmen