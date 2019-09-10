O pai de Juliana Paiva sofreu um enfarte nesta segunda-feira, (9), e não sobreviveu. A atriz estará na próxima novela das sete da TV Globo, Salve-se Quem Puder. Gilmar dos Santos tinha 64 anos e passou mal ainda em casa, na Barra da Tijuca, bairro da zona Oeste do Rio de Janeiro, de acordo com informações do colunista Leo Dias.



Gilmar dos Santos era casado com Maria Cristina Paiva, de 61 anos, e Juliana é a única filha do casal. No Dia dos Pais, Juliana fez uma declaração de amor a Gilmar. "Obrigada por tanto amor, meu melhor amigo", escreveu na legenda da foto na qual aparece com o pai. A atriz tem mais de oito milhões de seguidores no Instagram.